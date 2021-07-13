Who is Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIppei Mizuhara might be the most important name in baseball you’ve never heard. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter plays an increasingly important role in communication between the Los Angeles Angels star, his team, MLB media and baseball fans. Monday night, he’ll be catching for Ohtani when he participates in the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. So, who is Shohei Ohtani’s translator?

Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Shohei Ohtani’s subtle habit proves he’s just a good human

Anybody who’s seen a single inning of LA Angels baseball this year knows how good Shohei Ohtani is. Ohtani is the AL MVP of this season so far. Having arguably the greatest season of all time, Ohtani sports a 3.21 ERA as the Angels’ ace while also being the best hitter in the MLB. He has a league-leading 34 home runs and a league-leading .679 slugging percentage.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey breaks auction record

Two things Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani seemingly can't stop doing this season are setting records and cracking smiles at ballparks. Per Brian Murphy of the MLB website, a 2021 American League All-Star jersey autographed by Ohtani closed at $130,210 on Wednesday in an auction run by MLB Auctions. That broke the previous record for the highest-priced item offered by that service dating back to 2001.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen A. Smith accused of racism and xenophobia for saying Shohei Ohtani can't be the face of baseball when he needs a translator

The Japanese-born Los Angeles Angels baseball player Ohtani has become a major star this season, leading Major League Baseball in home runs while also excelling as a pitcher. But because Ohtani speaks through a translator, Smith said he couldn't see Ohtani as the face of baseball. “I don’t think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying, in THIS COUNTRY,” he said Monday morning on ESPN's First Take. After considerable backlash, including from his ESPN colleague Mina Kimes, Smith tweeted a video saying that "people are misinterpreting what I’m saying. I’m not talking about the state of the game. I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport.” But as pointed out on Twitter, Ohtani is already considered one of MLB's most marketable stars. UPDATE: Stephen A. Smith has now apologized, saying "I screwed up": Noting the uptick in violence against Asian Americans, Smith wrote: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this community, it should’ve elevated my sensitivities even more,” Smith wrote in part. “Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it’s on me, and me alone.” Smith also wrote "I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community -- and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself."
MLBmyv949.com

Stephen A. Smith Issues An Apology To Baseball Player Shohei Ohtani After Making Comments About Him Needing An Interpreter

Roommates, if you watch ESPN’s show ‘First Take,’ you already know commentator Stephen A. Smith will share his opinion. However, it looks like his opinion earlier today about Japanese Los Angeles Angels baseball player Shohei Ohtani has him in hot water. Stephen is trending on Twitter after making remarks about Shohei needing to use an interpreter because he doesn’t speak English. On the episode, while discussing Shohei, Stephen said, “When you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or the ballpark to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying.”
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: Insane Shohei Ohtani feat further proves he’s current AL MVP

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Home Run Derby, Major League Baseball. Shohei Ohtani, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. LA Angels Ace Shohei Ohtani will be starting on the mound for the AL All-Star team Tuesday. Yes, that means that...
NFLPasadena Star-News

MLB’s Rob Manfred on Shohei Ohtani, Trevor Bauer, rule changes

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s exploits have made an impact on the leaders of both sides of Major League Baseball’s administration. Union head Tony Clark and Commissioner Rob Manfred each singled out Ohtani during their opening remarks when they held their annual meeting with members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday morning.
Minnesota StatePosted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani: Minnesota crowd reaction shows how respected slugger is

If Shohei Ohtani didn’t know he was big-time yet, he absolutely knows now. During Sunday’s game, the best hitter in baseball was intentionally walked. Usually, the home crowd supports its team through its decisions on the field. In this case, Ohtani is so universally loved and respected that the crowd was very unhappy that they weren’t able to see him swing the bat.
MLBwlen.com

MLB All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani named American League’s starting pitcher and leadoff hitter

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff for the American League, and will also take the mound as the starting pitcher at this year’s All-Star game. Ohtani also became the first Japanese player to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and becomes the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. The DH rule will be changed for the first time specifically to suit Ohtani, who is listed in the lineup as a designated hitter.
NFLthejetpress.com

NY Jets: 4 players who could pull a Shohei Ohtani and play both ways

The NFL has increasingly become a league that values versatility above all. And the NY Jets are no different with general manager Joe Douglas having a noticeable soft spot for players who can fill in at multiple positions. That trend isn't necessarily just exclusive to football, however. All over the...
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani’s great start goes to waste as Angels drop series-opener in Oakland

The Angels couldn’t capitalize on a great start from Shohei Ohtani, as the offense scored only one run in their 4-1 loss to the Athletics. Ironically, the Halos actually had more hits than Oakland, but it didn’t matter. The Angels were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base. Whenever they had a chance to put some runs on the board, the bats when quiet.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Cole Irvin bests Shohei Ohtani as A’s beat Angels

OAKLAND — A scuffling Ramón Laureano broke a heated pitchers' duel with a three-run home run to give the A’s a lead in their 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The home run came off Angels reliever Steve Cishek. With Shohei Ohtani on the mound, the...
MLBHastings Tribune

Beyond the greatness of Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom, 4 things we learned in MLB’s first half

NEW YORK — For all its continuing flaws — the number of strikeouts (23,878) increasingly exceeding the number of hits (21,450), the lowest collective team midseason batting average (.240) since .233 in 1968, the average time of games continuing to rise to all-time highs (3:09.22) and, lest we forget, another cheating scandal — baseball has still provided us a whole lot of wonderment these first 3 1/2 months. Shohei Ohtani is drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth, Jacob deGrom is drawing comparisons to Bob Gibson and the two Latin juniors, Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero, are living up to all their hype and off to what is shaping up as the first of many MVP seasons for both.

