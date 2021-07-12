PHOTOS: Together again at Music in Plymouth

(SUN PHOTOS BY Kristen Miller) Together Again was this year’s theme for the return of Music in Plymouth July 7 at the Hilde Performance Center. Although quintessential event was missing its typical headliner – the Minnesota Orchestra - the event will be back in its entirety next year for the 50th anniversary celebration, assures the Plymouth Civic League, which organizes the event each year. However, attendees were able to enjoy being together again as a community as they listened to the sounds of several musical guests, enjoyed food from the food trucks and watched as the evening capped off with a fireworks display.