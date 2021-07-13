Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Pastor travels across country to help the homeless

By Ali Braboy
starvedrock.media
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pastor has bicycled across the country in an effort to help the homeless with food, shelter, clothing and assistance with living independently. Pastor Chuck Monts, 61, of Pennsylvania started his biking journey on June 5 from Los Angeles, California, and will end the trip on July 31 at the Bowery Mission in New York. The organization serves homeless and hungry New Yorkers and provides services that meet their immediate needs.

