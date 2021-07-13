Cancel
Foo Fighters’ disco alter ego The Dee Gees cover ‘You Should Be Dancing’

By Amber De Luca-Tao
thebrag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have released the first track from their upcoming disco alter ego record, Hail Satin. Their cover of the Bee Gee’s disco classic, ‘You Should Be Dancing’ comes alongside a discotheque-inspired music video, showcasing Grohl’s flashy falsettos, as well as the band clearly being in the epitome of their element.

