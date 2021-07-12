Llamas, alpacas growing in popularity at county fair

For nearly two decades, Jim and Mollie Miller have put children in touch with animals.

“The Cass County 4-H Fair isn’t just for people who live on farms,” said Mollie. “Anyone is welcome, and you don’t have to live on a farm or own animals.”

In fact, the Millers serve as project leaders for a number of children who want to participate in 4-H but don’t have immediate access to cows, pigs or “exotic” critters. Kids lease animals from the Logansport couple, she said. The children visit their farm, where they learn how to properly clean their chosen animal, feed it and shave it.

A couple of selections that are growing in popularity are llamas and alpacas.

“They are great therapy animals,” said Mollie, explaining that the kids will take part in showing the animals outside of 4-H competitions as a way to gain more knowledge. That knowledge is put to use when they give presentations, so the children must research the animals and understand enough about the four-legged creatures so they can talk about them in front of a crowd.

Specifically, said Mollie, the group will take llamas and alpacas to Woodbridge Health Campus so residents can enjoy an afternoon of interaction — both with the animals and with the children.

Having shown other animals in the past and in 2021, including cows, Kaitlyn Benner, 14, of Walton, has chosen to take on llamas for four straight years. “They’re so friendly,” she said as she pulled her show llama close to her. Indy — named in honor of his birth on July 4, Independence Day — has been part of Kaitlyn’s life for quite some time.

The two have bonded, and Kaitlyn said she enjoys talking with people about her newfound friend. Being part of the fair has given this Lewis Cass student a chance to interact with animals and gain an education outside of the classroom that promotes hands-on learning.

Taking care of an animal isn’t easy, she said, but it is very rewarding. Part of Kaitlyn’s duties includes sheering Indy and clipping his nails. “It’s like a spa day,” she said with a chuckle.

Jessica Kranz, of Logansport, laughed as well, confirming that the treatment of these animals is a special way to care for them. And she should know — her daughter, Kendal, 11, and son, Kyle, 7, are both showing animals this year.

While they both will show pigs and goats, Kendal also is stepping out with an alpaca. “It’s a unique animal,” she said, explaining what drew her to this species.

With the softness of its coat and the fact that alpacas can sense a person’s emotions, Kendal said she wanted to show an animal that wasn’t as difficult as a pig, but instead exuded personality and character. She found both in her alpaca.

But no matter what she and her brother chose for the fair, Kendal said she is glad they are participating. “It’s fun. And we get to meet so many nice people.”

Kyle nodded. It’s his first year as a “mini 4-H’er,” or someone who participates in the first or second grade. Already, Kyle said, he’s had a nice time. “It’s the relationships we make,” he said. “It’s being able to hang out with people. That’s a good thing.”

And a fun thing, said Mollie, will be Wednesday night. At 6 p.m. in the Exhibition Building will be the llama costume show and leaping llama show.