Rabbit show draws old, new competitors

With their pink twitchy noses and fluffy fur, it’s hard not to love how adorable rabbits are.

But for the youth taking part in the Monday morning rabbit judging competition, they had another thought on their minds: the body type.

After all, said Jennifer Vandeburg — whose two youngest sons were competing in the events — the judging is equivalent to a market steer or hog. “Some people keep them as pets, but we don’t. We sell breeding stock.”

And they must know exactly what to do because her oldest son — who no longer participates in the Cass County 4-H Fair — won best of show a few years ago. But on Monday, her middle son, Josh, 16, won the breed competition for New Zealand rabbits.

“It was cool to win,” said the Lewis Cass student.

Explaining his venture into showing rabbits, Josh said he learned from his dad, Jay, and his older brother, who always got the “best rabbits” until this year. But this was Josh’s turn, and he said it was nice to follow in the family footsteps.

Ever since he was young, he heard stories of how his dad would compete in 4-H. So, he decided to do the same. Showing rabbits has been a fun experience, he said, pleased with the judging so far during the fair.

Dodger Musselman, 10, has had a blast as well.

He joined 4-H last year, but the pandemic put a damper on the fun. So, technically, this was his first real experience competing at the local fair.

Musselman has at least 10 rabbits at his Logansport home, but he chose his top New Zealand black and New Zealand broken — a mix of white and black — for judging.

His mother, Tosha, said he has been working hard and learning a lot about raising a show rabbit. It’s a constant “job” that sometimes keeps the entire family busy.

But for Dodger, he likes them because “they’re cute,” he said. “And they’re not stronger than a pig. That’s why I chose rabbits. They’re easy to handle.”

Even with all of the adorableness that exudes from the furry creatures, Jennifer said judges look for specific features. It depends on the breed, but New Zealands are meat rabbits, so muscle tone, body shape and the quality of the coat are important attributes.

And don’t let the cuteness fool you, she advised. Handling rabbits can be dangerous, as she well knows. While she was transporting one of her son’s rabbits from its cage to the judging table on Monday, she suffered a scratch on her arm, drawing blood.

“It’s nothing new,” she said, advising that they always bring a change of clothes to the fair just in case something like this happens. But suffering a minor injury is nothing compared to watching her child’s efforts pay off in the end.

Raising rabbits is a lot of hard work, she said, adding that when a child wins, the family wins. And she couldn’t be more proud of her sons.