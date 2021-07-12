Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, IN

Rabbit show draws old, new competitors

By Kristi Hileman Staff Reporter
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9NU7_0auwLbyz00

With their pink twitchy noses and fluffy fur, it’s hard not to love how adorable rabbits are.

But for the youth taking part in the Monday morning rabbit judging competition, they had another thought on their minds: the body type.

After all, said Jennifer Vandeburg — whose two youngest sons were competing in the events — the judging is equivalent to a market steer or hog. “Some people keep them as pets, but we don’t. We sell breeding stock.”

And they must know exactly what to do because her oldest son — who no longer participates in the Cass County 4-H Fair — won best of show a few years ago. But on Monday, her middle son, Josh, 16, won the breed competition for New Zealand rabbits.

“It was cool to win,” said the Lewis Cass student.

Explaining his venture into showing rabbits, Josh said he learned from his dad, Jay, and his older brother, who always got the “best rabbits” until this year. But this was Josh’s turn, and he said it was nice to follow in the family footsteps.

Ever since he was young, he heard stories of how his dad would compete in 4-H. So, he decided to do the same. Showing rabbits has been a fun experience, he said, pleased with the judging so far during the fair.

Dodger Musselman, 10, has had a blast as well.

He joined 4-H last year, but the pandemic put a damper on the fun. So, technically, this was his first real experience competing at the local fair.

Musselman has at least 10 rabbits at his Logansport home, but he chose his top New Zealand black and New Zealand broken — a mix of white and black — for judging.

His mother, Tosha, said he has been working hard and learning a lot about raising a show rabbit. It’s a constant “job” that sometimes keeps the entire family busy.

But for Dodger, he likes them because “they’re cute,” he said. “And they’re not stronger than a pig. That’s why I chose rabbits. They’re easy to handle.”

Even with all of the adorableness that exudes from the furry creatures, Jennifer said judges look for specific features. It depends on the breed, but New Zealands are meat rabbits, so muscle tone, body shape and the quality of the coat are important attributes.

And don’t let the cuteness fool you, she advised. Handling rabbits can be dangerous, as she well knows. While she was transporting one of her son’s rabbits from its cage to the judging table on Monday, she suffered a scratch on her arm, drawing blood.

“It’s nothing new,” she said, advising that they always bring a change of clothes to the fair just in case something like this happens. But suffering a minor injury is nothing compared to watching her child’s efforts pay off in the end.

Raising rabbits is a lot of hard work, she said, adding that when a child wins, the family wins. And she couldn’t be more proud of her sons.

Comments / 0

Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
2K+
Followers
94
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Cass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbits#Fur#New Zealands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Pets
Related
Warren, PAWarren Times Observer

Being overrun by rascally rabbits

This spring, a baby bunny hopped across our driveway as I drove in and I thought, aww, isn’t he adorable? Fuggedaboudit. Julyis now winding downand that furry beast with the sharp teeth and the fullbelly is no longer cute. He is much bigger now, all because he has been partaking of my all-you-can-buffet, my flower garden.
AnimalsBoston Globe

Rabbit run

They are adorable. Also, I want to throttle them. Is it just me, or are rabbits suddenly everywhere?. Before last year, nary a one had ventured into my yard, as far as I could tell. When I spotted one hopping out from beneath the rhododendron last summer, I was utterly delighted. So cute! So fluffy! So true to the gold-wrapped chocolate kind I scarf down at Easter!
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Words to Live By: The rabbit died

Speaking of small towns, I have spent my entire ministry in small towns and one thing you learn is the power of words. You learn that there are no family trees but there are family vines and you learn that words travel fast. And the fastest traveling words are usually the inaccurate ones.
Lawrence County, OHIronton Tribune

4-Hers show rabbits over two days at fair (WITH GALLERY)

ROME TOWNSHIP — Each year, the rabbit competitions at the Lawrence County Fair tend to be the largest of the animal shows, with the most number of entrants. Due to the short time it takes to raise them, they are a popular project for 4-H and FFA members, drawing a diverse mix of ages.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Carter wins Best of Show for Rabbit Breeding

There were various breeds seen during the show. In the Best of 6 Class, Kaleb Carter took first while Alyvia Atkinson took second. While Kaleb Carter (left) took best of show, Westin Dawes (right) took runner-up. In the Best 4 Class, Westin Dawes took first while Kaleb Carter took second.
Selkirk, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Selkirk Animal Caught on Trail Cam Too Big to be a Bobcat?

A video of what appears to be a rather large cat, marking its territory in the backyard of a residential neighborhood, was caught on a trail cam and shared by a Selkirk man recently. This thing is enormous and caught my attention because it was re-shared by News Channel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback. Reid obtained the video from Selkirk native Angelo Bracco.
AnimalsScience Daily

Why weren't New World rabbits domesticated?

Domesticated rabbits come in all sizes and colors, including tiny Netherland Dwarfs, floppy-eared French lops, Flemish Giants, and fluffy Angoras. These breeds belong to Europe's only rabbit species, originally limited to the Iberian Peninsula and Southern France and used for meat and fur since the last Ice Age, culminating in domestication about 1,500 years ago.
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Admits To “Stalking”?

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has been living her best RV life this summer. After her Flagstaff rental was sold, Kody’s second decided it was time for an adventure. Furthermore, it was time for someone to utilize the Coyote Pass land the Browns purchased in 2018. Since she parked the RV on CP, Janelle has been documenting her experience, including the ups and downs. Lately, she has been on a “stalking” mission- and is not afraid to admit it.
Food & DrinksPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Doritos Is Offering a 13-Year-Old Girl $20,000 For A Chip

A 13-year-old Australian girl named Rylee Stuart was eating Doritos last week, and she came across a puffy chip, which isn't that different from those 3-D Doritos. She posted it on TikTok, and asked people if she should eat it or try to sell it. She listed it on eBay, and supposedly had offers of up to $100,000. But then the auction got shut down.
Society101wkqx.com

“Bring Your House, Share Your Spouse” Swingers Trailer Park Set to Open

Sometimes God smiles down upon us and shares a story like this. There is no better news story for Brian, Ali, & Justin to cover. This is it. This is our brand. A neighborhood in Louisiana is offering a “bring your house, share your spouse” mantra. When it’s finished, the site will have a nude pool, a nude yoga stadium, a strip poker hall, and a key party cabana.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy