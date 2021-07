They might be young, but the players on the Sarasota National All-Star baseball team practice like grizzled veterans. The 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds are all business in the batter's box. They field ground balls cleanly and put away pop ups like they're nothing. The players are loose and having fun, but they work hard. It's a recipe that has landed the team in the Little League Florida State Tournament, coming up Friday-Sunday in Palm Coast, after winning its sectional tournament on July 10.