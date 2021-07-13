Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford, Susquehanna by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROOME, NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES At 853 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain was mainly south of the warned area. Runoff from 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall this evening combined with wet soils from last nights heavy rains has caused flash flooding on small streams and creeks. Expect the flooding to taper down in the next hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Hallstead, Windham, Great Bend, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Vestal Center, Brackney, Endwell, West Corners, Union Center, Chenango Bridge, Warren Center, Sanitaria Springs and Port Dickinson. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

