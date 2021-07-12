Cancel
Letter: Images matter; don't encourage littering

 16 days ago

I generally love the editorial cartoons, however the cartoon “Life Liberty and the Pursuit of Getting Back to Normal” on June 30 sent a very poor message. The cartoon depicted two people walking toward the fireworks while their removed masks floated from their hands and dropped toward the ground. We just spent hours cleaning our beaches after the 4th celebration and many of us clean the ground with every walk we do.

HealthSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Everyone should save water — and get vaccinated

Great column by Don Gale about dreamers (“Respond to climate change with dreams, not memories”). I’ve been telling my friends for months we should be building a water pipeline from the flood ravaged (at times) Eastern U.S. to the parched Western U.S. It’s a win-win plan for the entire U.S.

