Pilat’s Goalie School welcomes lax prospects to Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - In 32 years since taking the head job with the Roanoke College men’s lacrosse team, Bill Pilat has seen the sport explode in the region. “Kids are picking it up like crazy here in the Roanoke Valley, and the Goalie School has grown the same way,” he said. “There’s more specialization. Being a goalie is a very unique thing, like a pitcher or catcher, so we’re happy to work with the guys and give them the extra coaching that they might not get back home.”