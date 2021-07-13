Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwards dies; knew power, prison

By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 15 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living, quick-witted four-term governor who reshaped Louisiana’s oil revenues and dominated the state’s politics for decades, a run all but overshadowed by scandal and eight years in federal prison, died Monday. He was 93. Edwards died of respiratory problems with family and friends...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Democrat#Republican#French#Cajuns#A Roman Catholic#Catholics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Gonzales, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Final parade: Ex-Gov. Edwards carried to funeral site

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bagpipes played as an honor guard carried the flag-draped casket bearing the body of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards down the steps of Louisiana’s towering state Capitol Sunday and loaded it onto a horse-drawn carriage for transport to his funeral site. The four-term former governor,...
Louisiana Statelailluminator.com

Edwin Edwards to lie in state Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol

BATON ROUGE – Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, will lie in state Saturday in the Memorial Hall of the Louisiana Capitol, according to a news release from the Louisiana Legislature. Public viewing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. From 10 a.m. to...
Baton Rouge, LAavoyellestoday.com

Gov. Edwards' Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards - a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”- he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.
Politicsaudacy.com

Current Gov. Edwards honors former Gov. Edwards at funeral

After days of honors and memorials to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, mourners said a final farewell Sunday. The state's only four term governor died Monday at the age of 93. Following visitation in the Louisiana State Capital, a memorial service Sunday included comments from the current governor. Gov. John...
Louisiana StateKTAL

‘Louisiana did what was right:’ Gov. Edwards gives remarks after veto override session

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the outcome of the historical veto override session and give an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. “No governor ever wants to have a veto overridden, no governor wants to have a veto override session. Because the vetoes I issued, I believe, were in the state’s best interest,” said Gov. Edwards.
Baton Rouge, LAcenlanow.com

Trina Edwards addresses decision not to televise former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Trina Edwards took to social media to clarify her decision not to televise former Governor Edwin Edwards’ Sunday funeral service. “The grief I am feeling is indescribable and I and our small son needed to be able to grieve privately without having our weakest moments on display for public viewing and scrutiny,” she said in a social media post.
Louisiana StatePosted by
HOT 107.9

Edwards Issues Mask Guidance for State of Louisiana

It is not a mask mandate, but Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a mask guidance for Louisiana residents on Friday - whether you are vaccinated or not. The guidance pertains specifically to people indoors who can't stay distanced from others. The announcement comes as Louisiana is in its fourth spike of COVID-19, with thousands of new confirmed and probable cases announced each day.
Louisiana StateWDSU

Louisiana leaders react to the death of former Gov. Edwin Edwards

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Latoya Cantrell reacts to the death of former Gov. Edwin Edwards. "He was a friend to the city of New Orleans and even in my role as mayor he made time. We met and again focusing on what is the best for all people. He was the one who understood how to nurture relationships and build partnerships that advanced the people of Louisiana," said mayor Cantrell.
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Gov. John Bel Edwards proclaims July 28 as Opioid Crisis Awareness Day throughout Louisiana

Baton Rouge. In recognition of the growing opioid crisis in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has proclaimed July 28 as Opioid Crisis Awareness Day. Media is invited to a press conference to discuss Louisiana’s opioid crisis at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 on the Capitol Steps in Baton Rouge. The press conference will be broadcast live at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/299823338584753/
Texas StateAntelope Valley Press

Democrats in Texas to leave state in protest

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday bolted for Washington, DC, and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America. Private planes carrying a large...

Comments / 0

Community Policy