Oysterville, WA

Letter: Farewell rusting hulk and, he hopes, to water board

chinookobserver.com
 16 days ago

I tender this letter in response to two items that appeared in the July 7th edition of the Chinook Observer. The first regarding Elementary, My Dear, by my neighbor Sydney Stevens, which, like many of Sydney’s articles, was high on melodrama and low on facts. I would like to congratulate her and her husband, Nyel, for moving the pickup truck that they abandoned on county property over two years ago. Why a truck with expired tabs was allowed to remain parked on public property for over two years, has been a mystery to many of us in Oysterville. I am sure that the multitudes of tourists, and the many bridal parties are also thankful not to have a rusting hulk in the foreground, as they photographed themselves in front of the church.

