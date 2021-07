1. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares on the first business day following the consummation of the Issuer's initial business combination at a ratio such that the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon the consummation of the Issuer's initial public offering, subject to certain adjustments described in the Issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-253221) (the "Registration Statement") adjacent from the heading "Founder shares conversion and anti-dilution rights".