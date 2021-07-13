Three injured in two separate shootings near bowling alley, official says

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is dead after apparently being shot, then crashing into a building in the Venice area, authorities said Tuesday. (credit: CBS) The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the Westminster Dog Park in the 1300 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle went over an embankment, rolled over onto its side and ended up against the side of a building. A man was first reported to be trapped in the vehicle but was later pronounced dead at the scene. Crews are working to recover the body. The man, who was not identified, was found with gunshot wounds. A gun was also found inside the vehicle. Investigators are trying to determine whether the fatal crash is linked to a drive-by shooting that happened a few blocks down the street. A car at that scene has bullet holes, and the driver — who was not hurt — is talking to police. It’s unclear if there was a third vehicle involved, or if the driver who died may have been the shooter who ended up crashing. Much of the area around Pacific and Westminster Avenue was shut down for the police investigation.