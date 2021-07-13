Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh man could spend 14 years in prison after seven armed robberies

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYnvR_0auwIuKV00

PITTSBURGH — A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man could spend the next 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies across Allegheny County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, True Kinnon pleaded guilty to charges related to the string of robberies at businesses in Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Turtle Creek, Oakmont and Monroeville from November 2018 through February 2019. During many of the robberies, investigators said Kinnon and his accomplices brandished revolvers and assault-style rifles at customers and employees.

Sentencing is scheduled for mid-November; however, both parties have already agreed to 14 years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Monroeville, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Turtle Creek, PA
City
Oakmont, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Robber#Armed Robberies#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Aurora, COPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 Colorado officers arrested after 1 hits suspect with gun

AURORA, Colo. — (AP) — A Colorado police officer has been arrested after video showed him using his pistol to beat a man he was trying to take into custody, choking him and threatening to kill him, while another officer was accused of failing to stop her colleague as required by a new police accountability law passed during racial injustice protests last year.
Ohio Township, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police officer, off-duty detective help deliver baby in driveway of Allegheny County home

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer and an off-duty detective who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a baby at a home in Ohio Township before paramedics could arrive. According to a post on NextDoor, the woman went into labor on Sunday afternoon. While on the phone with 911, the poster said the detective and another officer quickly arrived and kept everyone calm while waiting for Ross/West View EMS. When they realized the baby was coming, the detective and officer started the delivery right in the driveway.
Wildwood, NJPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

NJ woman steals oil tanker, leads police on 80-mile chase

WILDWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman is accused of stealing an oil tanker last weekend and eluding authorities for eight hours and 80 miles before authorities apprehended her at a Wawa. Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside, was arrested Saturday and charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction and resisting arrest,...
California StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

18-year-old woman fatally shot, man wounded at California theater

CORONA, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot and a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a California theater Monday night, authorities said. The woman died at the scene and the 19-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis, a spokesperson for the Corona Police Department, told reporters. Their names and their relationship have not been revealed, The Press-Enterprise of Riverside reported.
Indiana StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Indiana neighbors trap intruder in cellar, post photos to Facebook

ELIZABETH, Ind. — An Indiana man who allegedly walked through several unlocked homes was trapped and detained by several neighbors until authorities arrived, police said. Khristian Edward Durbin, 21, of Elizabeth, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of criminal trespassing, one count of resisting arrest and one count of attempting to bribe law enforcement officers, according to Harrison County online court records.

Comments / 1

Community Policy