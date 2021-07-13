Pittsburgh man could spend 14 years in prison after seven armed robberies

PITTSBURGH — A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man could spend the next 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies across Allegheny County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, True Kinnon pleaded guilty to charges related to the string of robberies at businesses in Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Turtle Creek, Oakmont and Monroeville from November 2018 through February 2019. During many of the robberies, investigators said Kinnon and his accomplices brandished revolvers and assault-style rifles at customers and employees.

Sentencing is scheduled for mid-November; however, both parties have already agreed to 14 years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.

©2021 Cox Media Group