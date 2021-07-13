LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Cancel
WWE RAW Results – July 12, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who passed away at the age of 71 today. – The final RAW of the ThunderDome era opens up on...

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Return ‘Blocked’ By Big Name

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He had two tremendous runs in WWE, both of which resulted in him winning major World Championships and being a huge draw for fans. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television ever since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. Brock Lesnar was also previously called out by a Superstar from Monday Night RAW.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Critical Of Chair Shots During RAW Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this week and reacted to the RAW steel chair shots delivered by Drew McIntyre to Shanky. RAW saw Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky come to the ring to celebrate Jinder’s 35th birthday, and to brag about how they attacked McIntyre during Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For those who missed it, McIntyre was carried away from the Ladder Match by Veer and Shanky as Jinder barked orders.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWE411mania.com

Identity of Jinder Mahal’s Attorney From WWE Raw Revealed

Jinder Mahal brought out an attorney on tonight’s WWE Raw, and the lawyer’s identity has been revealed. Monday night’s show saw Mahal get in the mic ahead of Veer’s match with Drew McIntyre and say he would sue McIntyre if he didn’t apologize for destroying Shanky with a chair on last week’s show. He brought out his lawyer, and McIntyre refused to apologize and in fact got DQ’d when he used a chair in a Claymore Kick against Veer.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Seemingly Confirms Feud With Goldberg After WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling. At the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston. It was a very one-sided affair as Bobby Lashley utterly dismantled Kofi Kingston and defeated him in a dominant fashion.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. takes on Charlotte Flair

July 27 (UPI) -- Newly crowned Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrated her title win and battled Charlotte Flair in the main event of Raw. Nikki A.S.H., which stands for almost a superhero, successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Flair last week to become Raw Women's Champion.
WWEf4wonline.com

Goldberg announced for two WWE Raw episodes

Goldberg has been confirmed for two WWE Raw episodes on the road to SummerSlam. The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois announced today that Goldberg will be appearing on the Raw episode that's taking place at the venue on Monday, August 2. The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas also announced earlier this week that Goldberg will appear on the Monday, August 16 episode of Raw.
WWEBleacher Report

Quick Takes: John Cena Returns, Punk and Bryan in AEW, Moxley's Future and More

John Cena's WWE return was perfectly executed, and the follow-up is sure to be stellar as well.Credit: WWE.com. Between crowds coming back, potential signings and blockbuster returns, it couldn't be a more exciting time to be a fan of WWE and All Elite Wrestling. For the first time since WrestleMania...
WWEnerdly.co.uk

WWE Raw – July 19th 2021: Results & Review

Welcome to this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and I’m here with Justin Bieber, his pimp Scooter Braun and these cucks he’s with to grab some dinner here at… What’s this place again? Justin Bieber: Lucky’s Steakhouse. Me: Thank you. We’re here at Louie’s… JB: Lucky’s. Me: Shut up woman! I’m trying to tell the people about Lifty’s! So we’re here at Loopy’s… Scooter Braun: Lucky’s! Me: I don’t validate parking! Licky’s is a nice joint. Bringing this old chick to Loofy’s for her birthday is a great way to tell her she’s got AIDS. JB: What the f–k?! Me: This is why old chicks shouldn’t whore around! Do you think Loggy’s has any McDonald’s? If Lammy’s doesn’t have any McDonald’s, I’ll just get some cigarettes. JB: Cigarettes?! Me: Old chicks don’t smoke! You’d think with your AIDS you’d wanna just stay healthy you crazy b–ch! Now shut your pole hole and order something from Lubby’s. JB: Lucky’s! Me: You’re at Limby’s! Order something from Liddy’s you sick ol’ slut! SB: Leave now! Me: You want me to leave Listy’s? I wouldn’t leave this coughing broad with you at Lizzy’s if the staff here at Laffy’s asked me! I care about this stupid old c–t and I’d rather kill her then leave her here with you at Lusty’s! JB: Holy s…!!!!!!!! Me: Shhhh. Shhh. Shhhhhh. Let the cushion of the booth here at Lorpy’s suffocate you, you sweet old skank. Where you’re going, you’ll be able to screw all the c–k you want, just like here at Lappy’s, because here at Loozy’s, you can eat until you drop dead. SB: Oh my God! He’s dead! Justin!!!!!!! Me: Well, she dropped dead. I guess it’s time get the check. You’re paying. SB: WHAT?!?!?!?! Me: I SAID YOU’RE PAYING!!!!!!!! What are you, deaf? SB: WHAT?!?!?!?! Me: Turn your hearing aid up Grandpa! I’m sorry Grandma died, but she had AIDS. Grandpa…the b–ch was cheating on you. SB: YOU KILLED HIM!!!!!! Me: Don’t worry Grandpa. You’ll be with her…now. SB: NO…GAHCK!!!!! Me: It is a far, far better rest I take…SNAP! Would you look at that? Both of my grandparents having one last lunch together at their favorite restaurant…Lasty’s. Well, let’s start the review!
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 7.19.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. The week of the fans continues as we have the first Raw in front of a crowd since March 2021. Smackdown and Money in the Bank seemed to go pretty well but this is the big test. This is the Raw that WWE has literally had months to plan for and they can put on their best show possible. John Cena is back and opening the show so they should have a good start. Let’s get to it.
WWEringsidenews.com

Keith Lee Returns To WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley had a very impressive showing at Money in the Bank. He took out Kofi Kington in definitive fashion. On WWE Raw the next night, he issued an open challenge. The Dallas crowd was pumped to welcome The All Mighty, but he was there for business reasons. The WWE Champion was ready to accept a new challenge, and fans were excited to see what WWE had in store as SummerSlam approaches.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE RAW Segments Revealed For Monday

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be on Monday’s RAW to issue his official response to the SummerSlam challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. As noted, Goldberg returned this past Monday and said he’s next in line for a shot at Lashley’s title. While Lashley dismissed the challenge earlier this week on Twitter, WWE has announced that he will appear on RAW to give his official response to Goldberg.
WWEPWMania

WWE Announces Rematch For Next Week’s RAW, Goldberg Scheduled

Next week’s WWE RAW will feature another non-title match between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. Monday’s RAW main event saw Flair defeat Nikki in a non-title bout. After the match, Flair and Nikki went back & forth on the mic until Nikki issued the challenge for a rematch on next week’s show, and Flair accepted. RAW went off the air after Flair shook hands with Nikki, but then hit her with a cheap shot and continued attacking her before standing tall in the middle of the ring.
WWEBleacher Report

5 Best Feuds for Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Will SummerSlam be where Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar rekindle their rivalry from last year?Credit: WWE.com. Although Drew McIntyre is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match Sunday, it's quite clear that WWE has already decided on who his opponent at SummerSlam is going to be.
WWEBleacher Report

Quick Takes: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, Next Ms. MITB, AEW's Darby Allin, More

What is there to be gained from Goldberg being positioned as a WWE Championship contender yet again?Credit: WWE.com. Heading into a hot, wrestling-filled weekend, WWE and AEW both had newsworthy weeks that still have fans buzzing. Fans being back in the buildings for AEW Dynamite these past two weeks as...

