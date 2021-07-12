Cancel
California State

Oregon wildfire threatening hundreds of homes, California power lines

By Tim Gruver
bluemountaineagle.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A Southern Oregon wildfire spanning more than 150,000 acres threatens thousands of homes and the Californian power grid. The Bootleg Fire was first reported on July 6 and was burning some 38,000 acres on Friday. By Saturday, the fire grew to 76,897 acres, according to INCIWEB. On Monday morning, it swelled to at least 153,535 acres, threatening 1,200 homes in Klamath County. That equates to around 240 square miles or the approximate square mileage of Portland, Eugene and Salem combined.

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

