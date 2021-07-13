Inside Naomie Olindo From 'Southern Charm's' Sudden Split From Metul Shah

Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram stories last night to clear up a particular rumor she wanted to put to rest. “There’s a little something that I feel like I should clear up,” she said, talking to the camera in a white tube top. “I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation,” she was sure to clarify. “Normally I don’t comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now and some Instagram gossip page or whatever is saying that I’m involved in a love triangle, which…” she laughed before finishing her sentence.