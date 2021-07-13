Inside Naomie Olindo From 'Southern Charm's' Sudden Split From Metul Shah
Halfway through 2021, the celebrity splits just keep on coming. This year alone, we have seen the demise of power couples like Bill and Melinda Gates, Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen, and Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. (RIP love!) Hot on the heels of those shock breakups, People reported the end of yet another reality star pairing: "Southern Charm" alum Naomie Olindo and her anesthesiologist boyfriend Metul Shah. According to the outlet, Naomie had left "Southern Charm" after Season 6 in 2020, trading in her beachwear for designer duds as she prepared for a move to the Big Apple with her longtime beau.www.nickiswift.com
