Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, OR

Lewis Rock Fire near Mitchell transferred back to local control

By Blue Mountain Eagle
bluemountaineagle.com
 17 days ago

Due to reduced complexity, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type 1 Incident Management Team will hand the Lewis Rock Fire back to a local Type 4 organization Monday. The fire remains at 368 acres and is 80% contained, according to a Sunday press release. The main responsibility of the Type 4 organization will be to complete any remaining mop-up, patrol the perimeter and finalize any suppression repair needed.

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Mitchell, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lewis Rock Fire#Incident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated. Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy