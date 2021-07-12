Lewis Rock Fire near Mitchell transferred back to local control
Due to reduced complexity, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type 1 Incident Management Team will hand the Lewis Rock Fire back to a local Type 4 organization Monday. The fire remains at 368 acres and is 80% contained, according to a Sunday press release. The main responsibility of the Type 4 organization will be to complete any remaining mop-up, patrol the perimeter and finalize any suppression repair needed.www.bluemountaineagle.com
