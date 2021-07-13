Victory Brinker is only nine years old, but you’d never be able to tell by hearing her sing. The talented classical singer left the entire country in awe of her voice after her audition on America’s Got Talent. As soon as she opened her mouth, the judges couldn’t believe what they were hearing. Her poise and the amount of control she had over her voice is something you just don’t see often. At the end of her performance, Victory became the first person in America’s Got Talent history to get a Golden Buzzer from all of the judges. Victory was overjoyed by the news and she’s looking forward to putting on more incredible performances as the season continues. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Victory Brinker.