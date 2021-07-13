Cancel
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Photographer needs help tracking down a couple who got engaged in Colorado

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A photographer is hoping for some help from the public with tracking down a couple she took pictures of. On June 27, Laura Penning was out for a hike along Hoosier Pass in the Rocky Mountains. The scenic area with breathtaking views is just to the south of Breckenridge. Armed with her camera, Laura saw a man get down on one knee in front of a woman he was next to. She captured a moment the unidentified couple will never forget! But that’s the problem, Laura has no idea who the people in her photos are and can’t get in touch with them!

