Judge: Newsom can’t be listed as Democrat on recall ballot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Republicans are leading a recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and polls show the race may be tightening. Just two weeks after Larry Elder entered the September Recall election, the conservative radio host moved into the leading spot among replacement candidates, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the L.A. Times. The poll also found nearly half of likely voters will check off “yes” to the recall, while slightly more than one-third of registered voters would do the same. Rob Stutzman, who worked for Arnold Schwarzenneger during the 2003 recall of Gray Davis,...