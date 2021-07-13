Cancel
Five-star QB Malachi Nelson set to announce commitment

By Collin Kennedy
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Oklahoma Sooners have a day to circle on the calendar. Malachi Nelson announced via social media he plans to announce his collegiate commitment on Sunday, July 18. The decision can be watched live as he'll join CBS Sports HQ, tentatively slated for 6 p.m. eastern time. Nelson also released his top schools list heading into the week, a group that included the Crimson and Cream with programs like Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and USC. Nelson discussed what stands out about OU with national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins:

