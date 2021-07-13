Cancel
Lycoming County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lycoming; Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania Northwestern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 850 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Shunk and Lincoln Falls. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

