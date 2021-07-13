Cancel
Newfield, NY

Ithaca Fire Department releases more information after two people drown in Town of Newfield

By Nicholas Phillips
NewsChannel 36
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (7/13) -- The Ithaca Fire Department has released more information about the recovery efforts after two people drowned in the Town of Newfield Monday evening. According to the Fire Department, 911 dispatchers received a call around 6:45 p.m. for a person who had drowned in Newfield. The Newfield Fire Company and Bangs Ambulance responded to the scene, which was in an "unofficial swimming area" on Newfield Depot Road near Adams Road.

www.weny.com

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

