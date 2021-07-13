Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 849 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Windham to near Lincoln Falls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Towanda, West Franklin, Wysox, North Towanda, Monroe, Rome, New Albany, Overton, Monroeton and Herrickville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

