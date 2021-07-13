Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Champaign County in west central Ohio North central Clark County in west central Ohio * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 850 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Urbana, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Urbana, North Lewisburg, Tremont City, Woodstock, Mutual, Cable, Mingo, Kennard, New Moorefield and Powhattan. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH