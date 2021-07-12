Cancel
Laporte County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for La Porte, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Porte; Marshall The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Marshall County in north central Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Northeastern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern Cass County in southwestern Michigan * Until 815 PM CDT /915 PM EDT/. * At 443 PM CDT /543 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Bend, Niles, Buchanan, Georgetown, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Walkerton, North Liberty, New Carlisle, Berrien Springs, Lakeville, Roseland, Bertrand, Pokagon, Dayton, Eau Claire, La Paz, Galien, Indian Village and Chain-o-lakes. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

