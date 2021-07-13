Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT EASTERN FRANKLIN...ELBERT HART...SOUTHWESTERN ANDERSON...ABBEVILLE AND SOUTH CENTRAL OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 848 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Carnesville to 13 miles northeast of Washington, and moving north at 50 mph. Locations to be impacted include Abbeville, Elberton, Hartwell, Royston, Calhoun Falls, Reed Creek, Lavonia, Gumlog, Iva and Bowman. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
