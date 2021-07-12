Cancel
North Mankato, MN

Farmamerica highlights importance of dairy as part of diet

By Marissa Voss
KEYC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Farmers Market and Farmamerica teamed up to highlight the importance of dairy in your diet. They have a simulated goat milking station, as well as butter churning. This is all in an effort to inform people about the importance of dairy. According...

