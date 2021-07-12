The Tasting Trail

I have to say it felt good, damn good to see our valley, and the industry that defines it, bouncing back. This time last summer, The Wine Institute predicted the California wine industry would lose more than $4 billion in 2020, with Sonoma State University projecting losses of more than 40,000 wine-related jobs in the state. Sales estimates compiled by Nielsen and Sovos showed a 45% drop in on-premise wine sales, not surprisingly given we bounced between purple, red and yellow tiers like a yo-yo. A world away from my early days in Napa Valley, when I sipped my way up and down the wine tasting trail with ease and frequency. As my time here marched forward, tastings went from weekly, to monthly, and then only when friends and family visited. Cut to COVID era—those token tastings disappeared and gone with them, winery events, which were relegated to virtual status.