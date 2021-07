A new era of NCAA athletics has arrived after the organization approved for athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) as of earlier this summer, and it appears that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, according to head coach Nick Saban, has wasted no time in capitalizing on that. Though Young has yet to make a start for the Crimson Tide, Saban recently hinted at SEC Media Days that Young was offered "almost seven figures" in an NIL deal.