Rhode Island To Punish People For Releasing Balloons Outside

These twin dentists teamed up to give COVID the one-two jab. It’s one of those “Aha” moments. Dentists give shots to nervous patients all day long; could COVID vaccinations be a logical pivot? In fact, a number of Rhode Island dentists have volunteered to jab people’s arms since the vaccine became available, including Lincoln dentists Karyn Ward and her twin sister, Lynn Vaudry. Working with DMAT, a public health nonprofit, the sisters’ first vaccination clinic was in Central Falls in January, and since then they’ve been to group homes and other densely populated settings, including housing authorities. Ward estimates that she and her sister, who’ve been in general practice together for twenty-two years, have each vaccinated about 1,000 people. Vaudry points out they’re just doing what comes naturally. They also like the idea of giving back to the community. Patients are nervous about needles, she says. “I’m used to that.”