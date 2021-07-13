UPDATE: Missing James City County woman found safe

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — UPDATE: James City County Police say Brianna Rettig has been found safe. No other information was available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in James City County are asking the public's help to find a missing woman.

Police say 24-year-old Brianna Rettig was last seen on foot in the 2200 block of Jolly Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11.

Rettig was wearing a black dress with black shoes and an orange scarf.

Police say Rettig may be missing "under voluntary circumstances" and could be in need of help. She is not considered a danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

If you've seen or know where Brianna Rettig is, you're asked to call the James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.