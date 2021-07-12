Minecraft Dungeons Announces New DLC and Ultimate Edition

Merge Games and Clever Endeavour Games have revealed that Ultimate Chicken Horse will be getting a special edition. Set to arrive in October, the Ultimate Chicken Horse "A-Neigh-Versary" Edition will have five years of content rolled into a single game, along with a bunch of physical bonuses added to the package. These include a Chicken keyring, a digital soundtrack code, and a Compendium booklet for the game which will help players keep track of all their unlocked characters, outfits, and levels. As you might have guessed, the main body of the game will have everything released up uintil now including Elephantastic, Chimply Amazing, Transformidable, and the A-cobra-tic updates. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for a specific release date.
