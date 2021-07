It's been a long time since we've seen a Persona title on Xbox, and even then it was only an arena fighter back on the Xbox 360 under the name of Persona 4: Arena. Since then we've watched Persona 5 get two releases, witnessed various spin-off games, and seen tons of critical acclaim. With the series' 25th anniversary approaching, developer Atlus has plans to reveal several projects. Could we finally be getting a new entry on Xbox?