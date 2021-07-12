Cancel
Loudonville, OH

Barracudas swim against Loudonville

By morrowcountysentinel
 18 days ago

After a touch and go weather week, the Barracudas traveled to Mohican country to compete against Loudonville on June 30th. “The weather held off and the meet turned out well. The kids enjoyed getting to see their times up on the scoreboard since Loudonville has an automatic timing system. It makes it more immediate for them if they forget to ask the timers for their times. All in all, it was a great meet. It also gave the kids a chance to see the pool where the champs meet will be held,” said coach Dina Snow.

