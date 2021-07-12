Cancel
Five takeaways from the first half of the Connecticut Sun’s season

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 15 days ago

After a whirlwind two months, the Connecticut Sun made it to the WNBA’s monthlong Olympic break, turning a few heads along the way.

To tie a bow on the first half (err, 63 percent) of the season, here are five takeaways from the Sun’s start to the summer:

1. This Sun team is a championship contender, even without Alyssa Thomas

Anyone who claims they had the Connecticut Sun in the league’s upper echelon of teams ahead of the season is probably lying. Sure, the Sun were coming off a 2020 semifinals appearance, but after losing their engine and defensive lynchpin Alyssa Thomas for 2021 with an Achilles tear, expectations for Connecticut plummeted. ESPN and The Associated Press had them at No. 8 in their preseason rankings, Winsidr considered them No. 7 and CBS slotted them out of playoff contention at No. 9.

The Sun defied expectations by securing the Eastern Conference’s spot in the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game and by finishing at 14-6, third place in the standings, going into the Olympic break. And it’s plausible their record could have been even better: Half their losses came when Jonquel Jones was overseas playing in EuroBasket, half were when coach Curt Miller was away from the team and two were in overtime.

The Sun are one of just four teams with a record over .500 and one of three, alongside the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces, at .700 or better. Though teams like Chicago and Washington are just getting players back from injury, with 12 games remaining in the regular season Connecticut is in great position to make the playoffs and potentially secure a coveted top-two playoff seed to automatically advance to the semifinals.

“I can’t be more pleased with where we’re at,” Miller said. “For us to be 14-6, we’re really, really pleased.”

2. Jonquel Jones is a superstar

How did the Sun end up so much better than expected? Jonquel Jones has a lot to do with it.

Jones, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, isn’t simply picking up where she left off in 2019. She’s playing the best basketball of her career, propelling her to the top of many MVP lists.

Jones is No. 2 in the league in scoring at 21.0 points per game (one of four players averaging at least 20 points); No. 1 in rebounding with 11.1 boards per game (one of two players averaging double-figure rebounds); No. 8 in field goal percentage (54.0) and No. 4 in 3-point shooting percentage (43.7) for players who have attempted at least 40 3s.

It bears reminding that Jones is a 6-foot-6 forward/center showing off a type of versatility (dominating the paint, knocking down stepback 3s, even pushing the ball up the floor) that the league has rarely seen.

Though the MVP race is competitive with the likes of Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson, Jones has a strong case, ranking No. 1 in Player Efficiency Rating (31.1, per Basketball Reference), No. 1 in win shares per 40 minutes (0.36, per Her Hoop Stats), and No. 1 in Kevin Pelton’s Wins Above Replacement Player per game metric (.336). Jones’ five-game absence for EuroBasket, however, could work against her.

3. Brionna Jones is one of the league’s biggest success stories

In 2019, Brionna Jones was a role player for the Sun, who finished one win away from a WNBA championship. Jones averaged the second-fewest minutes (8.4) on the team.

The following season, Brionna assumed a starting role with Jonquel out and rose to the occasion, sporting the Sun’s third-best scoring, rebounding and minutes averages. Her team called her number once more this season with Alyssa Thomas injured, and Brionna responded by putting up career numbers (15.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and making a name for the Sun’s new-look frontcourt Big Three. The 6-3 center earned her first All-Star bid.

For a league with limited roster spots, where players don’t always get a chance to develop, Jones’ three-year turnaround from benchwarmer to All-Star is one of the league’s biggest success stories in recent years.

4. This team has solidified its identity: defense and rebounding

It wasn’t too long ago that the Sun were known as a run-and-gun team, playing to Miller’s strengths as an offensive-minded coach. But that’s far from the case this season, as defense and rebounding are Connecticut calling cards and its pace is slowest in the league.

The Sun are tied with the Aces for first in defensive rating (allowing 95.1 points per 100 possessions), and are No. 1 in overall rebounding (55.6 rebounding percentage), defensive (75.2 percent) and offensive rebounding (35.6 percent).

This shift over time largely has to do with personnel: Trades bringing in Briann January and DeWanna Bonner added new complexion to what the Sun could do on defense. Miller considers Thomas the best defender in the world, but her absence has felt like a footnote at times with the return of a premier paint protector and world-class rebounder in Jonquel Jones, the underrated defense of Bri Jones and the lethal backcourt defending duo of January and Jasmine Thomas. With Alyssa Thomas’ injury, the Sun lost a primary facilitator who thrived off defensive rebounding and taking off down the floor, and so had to slow the pace. But the team has found success with the new style.

5. Kinks to work out on offense

Miller said the team still has kinks to work out, particularly in offensive spacing and execution, though the Sun aren’t having trouble scoring relative to other teams and are No. 4 in offensive rating, scoring 103.1 points per 100 possessions. Connecticut struggled in 3-point statistical categories last year, but has put up more respectable numbers this summer: Its 3-point clip rests at 35.7 percent, fifth in the league, helping it have a more balanced inside-out game.

The Sun can struggle with turnovers, though, and with only four players averaging over 9.0 points per game, they could use for most offensive depth. They’ll work on all that and more once they return to the practice floor at the end of the month.

“I think we can be better offensively, with offensive execution, just being able to get in the right spots, being able to come out of timeouts and execute,” Jonquel Jones said Sunday. “I think championship teams have that, and right now we’re lacking in that area, but I feel like that’s one of the easiest things to fix. That’s repetition, and that’s just going over the plays before games and getting locked in in timeouts. So I think that’s the biggest way that we can grow right now.”

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .

