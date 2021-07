The Pelicans have made it official: Willie Green will be standing on the sidelines as the eighth head coach in New Orleans franchise history when the 2021-22 season begins. “After an extensive and collaborative search, Willie stood out among an impressive group of candidates as the best person to lead our team moving forward,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “We are very happy to welcome Willie as our new head coach and we look forward to working with him to guide our team on the court as we work towards bringing a championship to New Orleans.”