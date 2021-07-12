Cancel
Monumental Cut Paper Portraits Celebrate the Fundamental Importance of Community and Friendship

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnamese-American artist Antonius Bui highlights the flexible, evolving nature of identity and the value of community through a series of unapologetically affectionate portraits. Elaborate hand-cut botanicals and geometric motifs envelop and give shape to Bui’s subjects, who include chosen and biological family members, friends, and colleagues. Painted in deep blue or inked in smaller spots to emit a warm glow, the pieces are monumental in scale—some extend upwards of 10 feet—and saturated with underlying stories that reveal themselves through smaller portraits and displays of domestic life embedded in the central image.

#Friendship#Arts#Vietnamese American#Asian American#Instagram#Colossal
