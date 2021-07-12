Health insurers in Connecticut seek higher rates as health care costs expected to rise after COVID-19 pandemic
HARTFORD — Proposed health insurance rate increases for individual and small group plans in Connecticut were sharply criticized by health care advocates Monday. “The industry spent boatloads of money to oppose health care reform, and they didn’t even leave six weeks to file these rates that are going to continue to take advantage of Connecticut residents,” Comptroller Kevin J. Lembo said. “I certainly hope regulators see through that.”www.courant.com
Comments / 0