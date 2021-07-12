Cancel
Connecticut State

Health insurers in Connecticut seek higher rates as health care costs expected to rise after COVID-19 pandemic

By Kenneth R. Gosselin
Hartford Courant
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD — Proposed health insurance rate increases for individual and small group plans in Connecticut were sharply criticized by health care advocates Monday. “The industry spent boatloads of money to oppose health care reform, and they didn’t even leave six weeks to file these rates that are going to continue to take advantage of Connecticut residents,” Comptroller Kevin J. Lembo said. “I certainly hope regulators see through that.”

www.courant.com

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

