WEST LAFAYETTE – The Golf Coaches Association of America and PING have announced that Cole Bradley has been selected as am honorable mention All-American. Bradley becomes the first Purdue men's golfer to earn All-America status since Shiv Kapur in 2004 (honorable mention). He is the 20th player in Purdue history to be named an All-American and just the sixth player in the last 40 years to be honored.