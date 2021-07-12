Here’s What’s Coming To Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone This Week

Call of Duty Zombies is no stranger to playing with areas of reality that are far too complicated for the human mind to comprehend. From time travel to stealing souls and using them to power a variety of different contraptions, the series is no stranger to playing with weird science. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the LT53 Kazimir Tactical Grenade, the newest piece of equipment to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. While it made its debut alongside Mauer Der Toten, it can be accessed on any Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. Here is how to craft it and if it is good enough for you to consider making it.