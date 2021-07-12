Here’s What’s Coming To Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone This Week
New Zombies, New Map, New Modes in Season Four Reloaded. Season Four Reloaded drops on July 15th! That means tons of new content, including “Mauer Der Toten,” the new Zombies map. Other new features include new weapons, weapon blueprints, at least one new map, and a new game mode in Warzone. Plenty of reasons to log in on Thursday, in other words. You can get the full details listed just below.cogconnected.com
