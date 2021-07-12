Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Here’s What’s Coming To Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone This Week

By James Paley
cogconnected.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zombies, New Map, New Modes in Season Four Reloaded. Season Four Reloaded drops on July 15th! That means tons of new content, including “Mauer Der Toten,” the new Zombies map. Other new features include new weapons, weapon blueprints, at least one new map, and a new game mode in Warzone. Plenty of reasons to log in on Thursday, in other words. You can get the full details listed just below.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Warzone#Special Ops#New Zombies#Cdl Charm Rewards#Prestige Shop#Warzone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Brings Nukes to Most Multiplayer Modes

Treyarch and Activision detailed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season Four Reloaded update this week with some good news for those hunting for high killstreaks: Nukes are back in business. The breakdown of the update confirmed that the 30-kill Nuke killstreak will be brought to pretty much every Multiplayer game mode with the exception of just a few. Dropping Nukes won’t end the match like it did in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it will wipe all players when it’s called in.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Season 4 Brings Back Important Feature

Treyarch has announced that with Season 4 Reloaded, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War zombies is bringing back an important feature. More specifically, and over on Twitter, the official Treyarch Studios account has relayed word that the pause feature in Solo games is planned to return on July 15 alongside the aforementioned Season 4 Reloaded. Adding to this, Treyarch notes that "server pause in Zombies has been temporarily pulled while we investigate a related stability issue."
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds DualSense Adaptive Trigger Support On PC

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update seemingly added support for the PS5 DualSense controller's adaptive triggers feature on PC. Support for DualSense controllers on PC including haptic feedback has been reported around Reddit, YouTube, and social media, though the official Season 4 Reloaded patch notes don't mention anything about it. Apparently, trigger haptics are only supported when the DualSense controller is connected to PC via cable and not wirelessly.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

When does the Season 5 content come out for Black Ops Cold War?

Treyarch should share more about Season 5 in around a week... Black Ops Cold War is well into its fourth season of content and Treyarch are only going to build on that going forwards. They claimed that this would be the biggest year in Call of Duty's history and it looks like they're sticking to it. We're here to talk about the date we're expecting Black Ops Cold War's Season 5 content to release and what we're expecting to see.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to get a free CRBR-S in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Mauer der Toten

Mauer der Toten, the latest round-based Zombies map added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, was released earlier today—and it brought a fresh Wonder Weapon along with it. The CRBR-S is Mauer der Toten’s unique Wonder Weapon. It’s a powerful pistol in its base form, but there are also three separate “mod kits” that allow you to upgrade the gun in a different way.
Video GamesDestructoid

The devastating ‘Nuke’ scorestreak returns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War aficionados have a new reason to fear online’s finest, (or at least biggest cheating), players. The famously devastating “Nuke” scorestreak has returned, now available to launch in all of Black Ops Cold War‘s multiplayer modes. This Black Ops Cold War appearance is the first time the Nuke scorestreak has been deployed in a Treyarch Call of Duty title.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get the LT53 Kazimir Tactical Grenade in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and is it good?

Call of Duty Zombies is no stranger to playing with areas of reality that are far too complicated for the human mind to comprehend. From time travel to stealing souls and using them to power a variety of different contraptions, the series is no stranger to playing with weird science. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the LT53 Kazimir Tactical Grenade, the newest piece of equipment to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. While it made its debut alongside Mauer Der Toten, it can be accessed on any Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. Here is how to craft it and if it is good enough for you to consider making it.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War nuclear weapon killstreak now available in more modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's nuke Killstreak has expanded to the rest of the game's multiplayer modes. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch recently published a blog post to announce the arrival of Season 4: Reloaded, which launches today - July 15. Within this new update, Treyarch reveals that the nuclear bomb is now available as a Killstreak in almost every multiplayer mode.
Video GamesNME

‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ lets PC players enable trigger haptics

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has quietly added support for trigger haptics on PC, a feature on PS5 controllers that adds more feedback and resistance to trigger inputs. In a recent update to the PC version of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players with PS5 controllers can now enable trigger haptics by navigating to controller settings.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets New PS5 High Resolution Texture Pack, Free Access Week Begins July 22

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got a brand new update today, making improvements to Mauer der Toten in Zombies and adding the new Rush map to many multiplayer modes. There’s also a new optional High Resolution Texture Pack to download for PlayStation 5 players, separate to the main patch. Later on in the week, a new Free Access Week will begin and this will be followed by a Double XP weekend.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer and Zombies free to play for a week

Game company Activision has announced that popular FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be free for players for multiplayer and zombies modes for a week. Players can start playing the game right now, but only in multiplayer and zombie modes. From today until July 29, 2021, they can download on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC and play with these two modes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy