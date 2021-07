More than 50 million citizens — over half the population — do not use any form of online banking. The average person in the Philippines spends more time on the Internet than any other country in the world. Filipinos are online over 11 hours each day, compared to a global average of just six hours. Indeed, with a total population of more than 100 million, 71% of Filipinos are active Internet users, creating the perfect environment to develop the country’s digital economy through Financial Technology (also known as FinTech).