Public Health

Health official fired in retaliation for coronavirus vaccine guidance for teens, she says

By Paulina Villegas
Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee fired its top immunization official Monday, she said, in retaliation for her attempts to let teenagers choose whether to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Michelle Fiscus said she was fired from her job as director of immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday afternoon as retaliation for the department’s efforts to vaccinate teenagers against the coronavirus, a plan that angered several state lawmakers.

