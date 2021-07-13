Health official fired in retaliation for coronavirus vaccine guidance for teens, she says

A top Tennessee medical director has said she was pushed out of her job because of her stance on vaccinating teens against Covid-19.The Delta coronavirus variant has surged in the state, with 125 recorded cases as of Monday this week.Dr Michelle Fiscus, the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, said she had been fired because state lawmakers were angry about the department’s efforts to vaccinate teenagers against coronavirus.In a damning statement published in The Tennessean, Dr Fiscus said: “It was my job to provide evidence-based education and vaccine access so that Tennesseans...