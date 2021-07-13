Health official fired in retaliation for coronavirus vaccine guidance for teens, she says
Tennessee fired its top immunization official Monday, she said, in retaliation for her attempts to let teenagers choose whether to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Michelle Fiscus said she was fired from her job as director of immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday afternoon as retaliation for the department’s efforts to vaccinate teenagers against the coronavirus, a plan that angered several state lawmakers.www.washingtonpost.com
