Tempe, AZ

Barbara Jane Mathis-Ferguson

x95radio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Az. — Barbara Jane Mathis-Ferguson, 82, of Tempe, AZ, formerly of Centralia, IL, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on July 15, 1938, in Centralia, IL. she lived a long and full life filled with the love of Christ, family, and more kind-hearted and generous friends than can be imagined. She is survived by her three sons (wives): Charles E. Mathis (Rose), Jack W. Mathis (Laura) and Dusty L. Mathis (Geraldine), as well her eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

www.x95radio.com

