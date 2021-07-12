Lion’s Mane Nuggets

Chicken nuggets are making headlines again, especially with the news that Popeyes has added chicken nuggets to its menu. Many of my clients think of chicken nuggets as kids' food, but some wonder if the finger food can be part of a healthful adult eating routine. The truth is—it's complicated. That's because there's no one way to formulate or cook chicken nuggets, and so it's hard to give a blanket answer for all chicken nuggets since they're all so different. With that being said, there are definitely a few things you can still consider if you're a mindful eater who catches an occasional craving for nugs.