Lion’s Mane Nuggets

By Yi Jun Loh
tastecooking.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to reduce my meat consumption, and to pacify a sudden, anxiety-induced pang for nuggets (I blame the pandemic, and Malaysia’s latest lockdown), I’ve found that lion’s mane mushroom makes excellent meatless nuggets. Just cut them up into two-to-three-inch chunks; batter them in a slurry of cornstarch, flour, garlic powder, and salt; and deep-fry them in oil for five minutes. Served with a sweet Thai chile sauce, or even just with good ol’ ketchup or honey mustard, they’ll give you the same satisfaction any nugget would, with an extra burst of meaty (yet meatless) umami to boot.

tastecooking.com

Comments / 0

