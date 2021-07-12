Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, NE

Drug court graduates one

Norfolk Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Prescott appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in the District Court of Madison County on Friday for his graduation from the program. Following the dismissal of his charges and graduation in court, Prescott offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program. For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.

norfolkdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, NE
Government
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#The District Court Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy