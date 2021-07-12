Drug court graduates one
Brandon Prescott appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in the District Court of Madison County on Friday for his graduation from the program. Following the dismissal of his charges and graduation in court, Prescott offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program. For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.norfolkdailynews.com
