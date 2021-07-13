Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

By the numbers: Voting, redistricting wars fought in least-white states

By Stef W. Kight
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas, Georgia, Florida and Arizona have been at the center of a partisan war over voting rules that could impact voters of color — they're also among the top 10 states with the lowest percentage of white residents. The big picture: Every state has seen its non-Hispanic, white population decline...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
53K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Texas State#Voting Rights#Texas House#Legislature#Non Hispanic#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Senate#The Texas Tribune#Dems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Leaders Urge Early Voting Site for White Oak

Montgomery County leaders advocated for an early voting site in White Oak during a community event with residents Monday evening. Council President Tom Hucker said a site in White Oak is common sense. The area is home to many lower-income, African American, immigrant, and senior voters, many of whom do not have access to a car.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Women in Military Draft 'Cowardly'

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted out the names of the Republican senators who unsuccessfully voted against a proposal that would make women eligible for a military draft on Monday. He also included the names of Republicans who voted "yes" or "not present" on the proposal, which was part of the larger annual defense bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21.
Presidential ElectionValley News

Expect more election audits: States finally following the Constitution

Harold Pease, Ph.D. Special to Valley News It is a year late but states are finally taking back their constitutional responsibility for their own elections. Democratic state secretaries and/or governors arbitrarily changed existing state law during COVID to influence the 2020 election in battleground states to favor their Democratic candidates. As all know, outside censored media, in Arizona the state Senate is deep in a forensic audit of Maricopa County’s Nov. 3, 2020, election. Currently, the audit is looking at presidential and Senate races, but it could be expanded to other race results later this summer. The main release is targeted for August. In Pennsylvania, Democrat election officials are panicking because of “the scale of known Philadelphia ballot fraud.” Acting S.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas House Republican introduces bill calling for forensic audit of 2020 election

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.
Electionsmountaintimes.info

Our democracy needs to win the ‘right to vote’ wars

Editor’s note: Madeleine May Kunin was the 77th governor of Vermont, serving from 1985 until 1991. She is the author of “Coming of Age, My Journey to the Eighties.” Her new book of poetry is “Red Kite, Blue Sky.”. The six conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court flicked a...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Warnock vows voter protections

Sen. Raphael Warnock tells Axios he won't let the Senate's fixation on passing a pair of infrastructure bills prevent it from also protecting the voting system that narrowly allowed him to win his new job. What they're saying: "We can walk and chew gum at the same time," the Georgia...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden elevates voting rights as 2022 Democratic rallying cry

WASHINGTON — When it comes to passing voting-rights legislation,President Joe Biden can’t wave a magic wand and change the mathematical reality of a 50-50 Senate. Nor can he eliminate the filibuster and the unified GOP opposition. But he can make voting rights — as well as Donald Trump’s actions —...
PoliticsTahlequah Daily Press

Officials explain how growth of state will affect redistricting

A virtual meeting on Oklahoma’s redistricting process was held Tuesday, with the Legislature preparing to redraw boundaries for the 2022 election cycle through 2030. Oklahoma’s Legislature is required to redraw district boundaries every 10 years, following the federal Census. With a delay in Census figures, state lawmakers will convene in a special session in the fall to approve legislative and congressional districts. Redistricting workers have used population estimate data to configure changes expected to take place.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats discuss voting rights with top White House officials after fleeing state

Democratic lawmakers from Texas are trying to block a pair of restrictive voting bills by fleeing the state during a special legislative session. On Tuesday, they met with Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss voting rights. Politico reporter Renuka Rayasam joins CBSN’s "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on why the lawmakers had to leave the state and what they could face once they return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy