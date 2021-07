BOONE, N.C. – Five App State women’s golf student-athletes were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) for the 2020-21 season. Seniors Mogie Adamchik, Melany Chong, Carrie Catherine Ganim and Sarah Hardin and junior Kayla Ward were selected for the honor. It marks the fourth such honor for Chong, the third for Adamchik and second for both Ganim and Hardin. The five athletes helped the Mountaineers post a 3.66 team GPA in the fall semester and 3.58 team GPA during the spring.